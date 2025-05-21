Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Alexander (Alex) White Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$46,000.00 ($29,487.18).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 295 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$264.91 ($169.81).

On Friday, May 2nd, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 39,193 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$36,057.56 ($23,113.82).

On Monday, May 5th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 19,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$17,670.00 ($11,326.92).

On Wednesday, May 7th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 100,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$93,000.00 ($59,615.38).

On Monday, April 28th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 108,443 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.86 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$92,718.77 ($59,435.11).

On Wednesday, April 30th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 46,741 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$43,328.91 ($27,774.94).

On Friday, February 28th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 12,225 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$14,046.53 ($9,004.18).

On Thursday, February 20th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 1,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$1,030.00 ($660.26).

On Monday, February 24th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 59,338 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$63,966.36 ($41,004.08).

The company has a market cap of $135.99 million, a P/E ratio of 166.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

