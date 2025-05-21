Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Acquires C$27,184.00 in Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,184.00.

Kevan Stuart Gorrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, March 25th, Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 300 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$68.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,559.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 100 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,731.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 100 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$68.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,878.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.