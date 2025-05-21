Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Purchases 1,555 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stephen King bought 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.63 per share, with a total value of C$22,749.65.
NFI Group Stock Performance
NFI opened at C$14.77 on Wednesday. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.83 and a 12-month high of C$19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on NFI shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.80.
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
