Image Scan (LON:IGE) Issues Earnings Results

Image Scan (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Image Scan had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.
Image Scan Stock Performance
Shares of IGE stock opened at GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.45. Image Scan has a 52 week low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.70 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.
