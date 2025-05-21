Image Scan (LON:IGE) Issues Earnings Results

Image Scan (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Image Scan had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

Image Scan Stock Performance

Shares of IGE stock opened at GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.45. Image Scan has a 52 week low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.70 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

About Image Scan

Further Reading

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

