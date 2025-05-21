Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 642.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 418.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

SPHB stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $374.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.42.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.