Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) Director James Monroe III Buys 50,000 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James Monroe III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $934,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,833,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,001,859.68. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Globalstar Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.87. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.10.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

