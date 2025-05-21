Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) Director James Monroe III Buys 50,000 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James Monroe III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $934,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,833,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,001,859.68. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Globalstar Trading Up 4.3%
Shares of GSAT stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.87. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.10.
About Globalstar
