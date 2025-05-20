Windsor Advisory Group LLC Sells 850 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

