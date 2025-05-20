Vista Investment Management Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $246.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.62 and its 200 day moving average is $260.96. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

