Vista Investment Management Grows Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in KB Home were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,409.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4,540.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.23.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. KB Home has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.78.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,047.56. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

