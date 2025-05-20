Vance Wealth LLC Acquires 5,899 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Vance Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Vance Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Vestment Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,177,000 after purchasing an additional 93,438 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Graver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,057,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

