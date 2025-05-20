Valueworks LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Valueworks LLC lowered its position in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,258 shares during the period. Cadeler A/S makes up about 3.2% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Cadeler A/S were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Cadeler A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cadeler A/S by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cadeler A/S by 866.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S Stock Down 0.9%

CDLR stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadeler A/S has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Cadeler A/S Profile

Cadeler A/S ( NYSE:CDLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

