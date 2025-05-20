Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 49,866 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

