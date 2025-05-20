Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

