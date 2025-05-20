M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 51,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

MHO opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.43.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

