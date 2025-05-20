Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $458.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 32,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 952,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 22,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.