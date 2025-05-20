Cascades Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$9.24 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$13.42. The company has a market cap of C$934.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.40.

Insider Transactions at Cascades

In related news, Director Nelson Gentiletti bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.69 per share, with a total value of C$52,140.00. Also, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$88,380.00. 23.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

