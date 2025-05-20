Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilysys updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Agilysys Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of AGYS opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.95.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $155,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,766.98. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 125.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after buying an additional 184,402 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 1,025.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Agilysys by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.