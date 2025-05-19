Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $6.79 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,250,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 133,671 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 224,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 126,495 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 882.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.32 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.