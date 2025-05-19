Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 195,470 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 126.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,276 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,470 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $91.80 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $92.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94. The company has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,788 shares of company stock valued at $9,028,690. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.