Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $546.26 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $507.15 and its 200-day moving average is $533.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

