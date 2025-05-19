Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $467.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

