Tidal Investments LLC Buys 370,780 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 362.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,780 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Kyndryl worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kyndryl Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of KD stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.91%. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

