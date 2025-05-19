Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 45,223 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,877,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.40, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,652.80. This represents a 10.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,764 shares of company stock worth $14,856,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $652.73.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $733.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.45, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $735.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

