Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.62% of Evergy worth $87,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,485,000 after acquiring an additional 221,086 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,660,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,430,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,063,000 after acquiring an additional 133,641 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,818,000 after acquiring an additional 130,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,434,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,376,000 after acquiring an additional 73,066 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

