Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 308,461 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 308,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,514,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,834.58. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $228.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.61.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.