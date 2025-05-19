Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $725,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Intel were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,654,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Intel by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 277,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 819,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 50,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

