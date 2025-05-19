The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $618.91 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

