Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

REGN stock opened at $594.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.90. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.50 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

