Bradley D. Owens Sells 3,466 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $239,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,946.40. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG opened at $68.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.30, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.88 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

