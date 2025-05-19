Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Jeremy Hofmann Sells 5,377 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $369,184.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,510.40. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,959 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $549,011.82.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.30, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

