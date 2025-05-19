SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Burney Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $294.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $211.54 and a one year high of $317.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.63 and its 200-day moving average is $266.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

