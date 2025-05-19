Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $923,000 in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAL. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $38.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

