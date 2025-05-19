Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,164 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4,691.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 897.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Granot sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $69,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,320.30. This represents a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $29,509.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,682.10. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,192 shares of company stock worth $225,872 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

ORA opened at $74.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $84.30.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

