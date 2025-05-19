Tema Etfs LLC Purchases New Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $17.82 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Get Our Latest Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.