Tang Capital Management LLC Acquires 72,976 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 571.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 72,976 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4%

F stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

