Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 504,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 210.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $215,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $292.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

