Spurstone Advisory Services LLC Takes $126,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. CrowdStrike accounts for about 2.4% of Spurstone Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $237,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,106,000 after purchasing an additional 582,471 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total value of $796,002.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,649,782.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,431 shares of company stock worth $76,275,228 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.56.

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.7%

CRWD opened at $439.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.