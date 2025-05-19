Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 185,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Fathom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fathom by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fathom by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fathom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen H. Murray bought 138,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,916.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,880. This trade represents a 108.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Stock Performance

About Fathom

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

(Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.