Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock worth $483,935 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

