Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $235,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $208.31 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.93.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

