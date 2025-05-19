Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.53 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,188,000 after buying an additional 1,821,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,755,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,946,000 after acquiring an additional 324,690 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,844,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,901,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $195.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $265.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.10 and a 200-day moving average of $198.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.