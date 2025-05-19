ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $69.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -863.16%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

