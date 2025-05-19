Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,955 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,771 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,903,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,312,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,084,000 after acquiring an additional 123,681 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NVO opened at $64.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $288.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

