Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Reduced by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.7% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $222.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.23.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

