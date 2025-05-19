AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $19,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $208.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.93.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

