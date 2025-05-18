Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,839 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 571,967 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.08 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $129.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.51.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

