Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 20,878 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 20,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,263,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,452,700. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 1st, Thomas Taira sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $6,209,252.79.

NYSE CVNA opened at $299.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.88 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $311.88.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Carvana by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,305,000 after acquiring an additional 130,942 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,497 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

