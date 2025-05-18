Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 20,878 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 20,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,263,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,452,700. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 1st, Thomas Taira sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $6,209,252.79.
Carvana Trading Up 0.8%
NYSE CVNA opened at $299.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.88 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $311.88.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Carvana by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,305,000 after acquiring an additional 130,942 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,497 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.