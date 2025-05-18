Toll Brothers’ (TOL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

TOL stock opened at $107.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after purchasing an additional 341,980 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 78,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

