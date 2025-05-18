Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust K Sells 44,466 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust K sold 44,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $5,902,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

H opened at $135.30 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

