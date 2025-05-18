Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 42,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,654,000 after purchasing an additional 248,931 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $290.24 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.16. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares in the company, valued at $89,027,442.53. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.18.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

